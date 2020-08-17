Nancy (Foley) O'Brien, 95, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Denis Robert ("Bob") O'Brien, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Nancy was born in Hartford on August 13, 1925, daughter of the late James Martin and Helen Marie (Collins) Foley, and was raised in West Hartford, Connecticut. Upon her graduations from Hall High School in 1943 and Cambridge Secretarial School in 1944, Nancy worked at the American Red Cross in Hartford. Golf was a favored pastime. It was at the Edgewood Golf Course (now the TPC) in Cromwell where she met Bob when they were paired up to play a round of golf. That pairing lasted nearly 50 years until Bob's passing in 2000. After they married, they settled in Middletown for a few years and then moved to Middlefield, where they lived and raised their family until 1996 when they returned to Middletown. Nancy was employed at the Davison Health Center at Wesleyan University until her retirement. She was a devoted wife and mother, supporting her family as they grew up by volunteering at church, the PTA, leading Girl Scouts and attending all school functions. When Lyman Meadow Golf Course was built in Middlefield, Nancy and Bob became charter club members. Once again, they were able to participate, together and separately, in the sport they loved and that initially brought them together. They made many friendships that lasted a lifetime. Nancy was proud and thrilled when she made a Hole in One at the Portland Golf Course a few years back. She was a kind and generous woman who every summer hosted the family for a month at the Plum Bank cottage in Old Saybrook. A cherished tradition loved by five generations. As a parishioner of St. Pius Church, Nancy was a strong woman of faith. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Ann White and her husband Jay of Wallingford, VT, Denise C. O'Brien of Cromwell, CT, and Mary-Ellen O'Brien of Middletown, CT; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann O'Brien of Blacklick, OH and her son, Terence R. O'Brien of Middletown; her grandchildren, Jamie White, Abby Rowlee, Kerry Swain, Sean O'Brien and Erin Heer; and her great-grandchildren, Brooke and Sadie Rowlee, Justin White, Katherine Sawyer, Claire and Liam O'Brien and Ethan Heer. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Helen Hearn of Las Vegas, NV and Santa Ana, CA; many nieces and nephews and friends of all ages. In addition to her husband Bob, she was sadly predeceased by her son, Kevin C. O'Brien; and her brother, James W. Foley. The family would like to thank the staff at Wadsworth Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion shown to Nancy and her family during her stay there. In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a wake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday (Aug. 19th) at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Westfield St., Middletown, followed by a graveside service at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. A celebration of Nancy's life to include a Memorial Mass and reception will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Nancy's name to either American Cancer Society
