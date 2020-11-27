Nancy L. (French) Perault Dobruck passed away peacefully November 12, 2020. Nancy was born in Hartford on February 26, 1936. She was predeceased by her parents, William J. French and Helen D. (Kirk) French, and her beloved husband Carl A. Dobruck. Nancy was a longtime resident of Wethersfield and worked for the Hartford Fire Department in emergency planning for over 20 years. Nancy enjoyed summers at Chalker Beach in Old Saybrook and going out to eat. She also loved cooking and decorating for the holidays spent with her family. Anyone who knew her, knew that she had a sense of humor, warm open arms, and a heart of gold. Nancy leaves behind many loved ones, including her 6 children, 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog. The family will gather for a private memorial. Nancy will be greatly missed. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield, has been entrusted with Nancy's arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit FarleySullivan.com