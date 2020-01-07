Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map
Nancy R. Heino Obituary
Nancy R. (Barber) Heino, 80, of East Granby, CT passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Her family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield, CT, and again on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the funeral home followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Windsor Locks, CT. To leave on-line condolences and to read the entire obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 7, 2020
