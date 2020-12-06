1/1
Nancy R. Schaefer
Nancy Ruth Schaefer of Glastonbury passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 87. She was surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her husband Edwin Schaefer and her three children, Karl Schaefer, married to Bonnie Schaefer of Deland, Fl, David Schaefer married to Brenda Schaefer of Glastonbury, and Dawn Schaefer Lepore, married to Fernando Lepore of Stoneham, MA. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren, Samuel Schaefer, Jacqueline Schaefer, and Luca Lepore. The angels have led Nancy Ruth Schaefer to eternal rest. May she forever be in our hearts and memories. The wake will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury from 12:00 to 1:00pm. Memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Welles-Turner Memorial Library, 2407 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT. 06033 in her memory. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
