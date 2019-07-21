Home

Nancy R. Smith Obituary
Nancy R. (LeClair) Smith, widow of Albert J. Smith, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She resided in Wethersfield for most of her life. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Excelia and Philip LeClair. A cum laude graduate of Syracuse University, Nancy worked at Wethersfield Public Library for many years before retiring. Her true passion was traveling the world. She and Al have been everywhere from Iceland to a freighter cruise through the Panama Canal. She was an avid reader, diehard Red Sox fan and truly enjoyed the simple things in life. She leaves two daughters Jane Johnson of Middletown and Sarah Burns of Watertown, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters Anita O'Neil of Framingham, MA and Denise LeClair of Seattle, WA. A Mass and burial will be held in September. Please make any donations in her memory to www.petsmartcharities.org/give. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, CT 06111 is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019
