Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
467 Alling St.
Kensington, CT
Nancy R. Smith Obituary
Nancy R. (LeClair) Smith, of Wethersfield, widow of Albert J. Smith, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. The family wishes to thank Franciscan Hospice Care for their loving, dignified and spiritual care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 467 Alling St., Kensington. She will be laid to rest following the mass in Village Cemetery in Wethersfield. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, CT 06111 is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
