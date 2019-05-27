Hartford Courant Obituaries
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
457 Main Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Swan Point Cemetery
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
Nancy Thornton Rey, 90, of Vernon, wife of the late Paul R. Rey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Royal Westerly Nursing Home, Westerly, RI. She was born on July 24, 1928, in Providence, RI; daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Slater) Thornton. Nancy graduated from Pembroke College in 1950. She was an active member of the Central Baptist Church in Hartford, CT for many years; volunteering as a Sunday school teacher andchoir member. She was a member of the Connecticut Horticultural Society, and she enjoyed gardening, traveling and numerous crafts including quilting and basket weaving. She never met a new recipe she didn't want to try.She leaves her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Walter Clemens of Windsor Locks and Nancy and Robert Quintiliani of West Warwick, RI; her sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Ann Rey of Andover and Richard and Kristine Rey of Naperville, IL; nine grandchildren, Donald, Julie, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Joseph, Sarah, Carson, Austin and Clayton; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Hurst and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Donald Thornton. Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 457 Main Street, Hartford, CT. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m.in Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Central Baptist Church. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 27, 2019
