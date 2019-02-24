Nancy passed over on February 18, 2019 at TouchPoints at Farmington, finding rest after her long walk from Alzheimer's disease at the age of 84. She was the daughter of the late Clesen and Winnie Smith and beloved wife of the late Gary Sabonis. Nancy was born in New Hampshire and lived her life in Ct, where she loved her gardens, pets, oil painting and books. She is survived by her children of her first marriage to the late William Clough, Mary Clough of Orleans, MA and Kate Clough of Eastham Ma. Her sisters, Cathy Muckler of New Port Richey, FL. Susan Waltke of Salem, CT. Janet Taylor of Milford, ME and predeceased by her sister Charlotte Hoyt and brother Richard Smith. Her loving family tree of three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews kept her joyfully busy. Nancy retired from Mrs Porters School in Farmington as Head of Housekeeping Department for over twenty years. Nancy was also dedicated to personally caring for the feral cat population, her devotion and contributions to the feral colonies daily, no matter the weather, aided in the successful placement of cats and kittens and the end of a whole feral colony over many years. She enjoyed expanding her horizons through books of history, mystery and nature. Loved music and painting, and enjoying simple things in life. She will be missed. Nancy's inurnment at St Joseph's Cemetery in Plainville will take place in the springtime. SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia is privileged with the arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary