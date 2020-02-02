Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Smith


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Smith Obituary
Nancy Lee Hamelin Smith, age 78 of Loganville, GA, passed away December 29, 2019. Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings, Joan Hamelin, Patricia Loring, Joseph 'Ted' Hamelin, and Carolyn Cross. Nancy is survived by her partner, Michael Pizzo; brother, Robert (Sharon) Hamelin; children, Nadirah Sahar, Melanie (Robert) Darby, Melisa (Terry) Arnold, and Matthew Smith; grandchildren, Sara Aslagson-Sahar, Michael Arnold, Gwendolyn Darby, and Gideon Darby; as well as loving nephews and nieces. Nancy was born on May 27, 1941 in Laconia, New Hampshire. She lived much of her life in Manchester, Connecticut but moved to Loganville, Georgia in 2008 to be closer to her grandchildren. Nancy worked primarily in healthcare before retiring. She liked reading, gardening, and traveling. She enjoyed watching sports. She was a huge fan of the University of Connecticut's Women's basketball team and the New England Patriots. She was a talented colorist and photographer. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She particularly loved her role as Nana. She had a sharp wit and loved to laugh, especially with her life partner Mike. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -