1932 - 2020
Nancy Sweetnam, 87, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Nancy was born August 3, 1932 to the late George and Evelyn (Cole) Cunningham. A native of Maine, she and her late husband, Richard Sweetnam, made their home in Manchester for almost 60 years. Nancy graduated from Tufts University and the University of Rhode Island, and was a librarian at the Keeney Street School for many years. In spite of living with multiple sclerosis, she remained active and independent. A cheerful and friendly person, she enjoyed reading, birdwatching, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Sweetnam; her son, George Sweetnam; and her sister, Evelyn Hope Daniel. She is survived by her daughter, Libby Sweetnam, of Melrose, MA; her grandson, Isaiah Sweetnam; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her burial service on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody, MA 01960. To leave a memory for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
