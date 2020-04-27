Home

Nancy Tellgmann

Nancy Tellgmann Obituary
Nancy Dawn Tellgmann, 83, retired teacher, passed away at St. Mary's Home in West Hartford, CT, on Friday, April 25, 2020. Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband of 35 years, Gerald Arthur Tellgmann. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Bonnie Tellgmann, (Mirt Zwitter-Tehovnik and son Ardan), New York City, Cindy Tellgmann-Caruk, (Roger Caruk and children Amelia and Duncan) of West Hartford, CT, her brother James Blake Russell of Palm Harbor, FL, her nephew Mark Russell (Kathryn Buck) of Plainfield, NJ, and her cousin Doris Fuller of Boston, MA. A private funeral service will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020
