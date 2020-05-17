Nancyann Elizabeth Streich (Hufnagel) died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13th at the age of 87 with her daughter Jill by her side. Nancy is survived by her brother John Walter Hufnagel (Diane) of Sussex, WI, her children Polly Ann Streich (Brian Loughlin) of Farmington; Jill Della Lombardi (Gregg) of Unionville and their children Corey, Casey, Cody and Cally; William Buck Streich (Connie) of Castle Pines, CO and their children Caitlin, Hannah and Cameron; Peggy Lee Streich of Alpharetta GA and her son Christopher; Jack Michael Streich of East Greenwich, RI and his children Catherine and William and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband William Harvey, parents John and Antoinette Hufnagel of Milwaukee, WI and her sister Jean Catherine Brown of Brookfield, WI. Nancy was born on November 27, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to John Leonard and Antoinette Minnie (Schaber) Hufnagel. She attended Keefe Avenue Elementary School and Rufus King High School. In 1951, she married her high school sweetheart William Harvey Streich, who she was married to for 68 years. Nancy lived life to its fullest and enjoyed every minute of every day. She taught everyone the gift of laughter and was easily recognized for her white collars and red lipstick. Nancy and Bill raised their children in Muskego WI before moving to Farmington CT for Bill to continue his educational career. It's hard to take the girl out of Milwaukee but Nancy enjoyed many pastimes. She was a volunteer for hospice and worked at a hospital gift shop. She loved their home decorated with Laura Ashley so much so that she had a 16-year retail career with the company when her children were grown. She went to Laura Ashely in every city she visited and even went to the home base in London. She loved her friends and playing bridge. She was the life of any party and never wanted the night to end, she was always planning the next event. It was nothing for Nancy to get up in the morning and decide she would take a day trip to NYC or Boston where there were always museums, great food and plenty of shopping. She was a big sports fan and enjoyed talking about and watching UCONN men's and women's basketball, Boston Red Sox's baseball and Boston Celtics basketball and Greenbay Packers, New England Patriots football with her children and especially with her daughter Polly. She also went to all her children's and grandchildren's sporting events; baseball, field hockey, track, football, soccer and basketball. She loved her son Jack "the brew master's" beer and followed him around the country as he opened breweries. Her daughter Jill "the head nurse" and son in law Gregg "the big guy" were the steadfast constants in our parents later years making sure they lived life to the fullest. Nancy and Bill traveled extensively to their favorite locations including Santa Fe, NM, Key West, FL, and the mountains of Colorado where Buck and his family lived and where the family camped every summer when Bill was teaching. She loved going to Vail, Breckenridge and The Old Dillon Inn. She could get you anywhere in the country with a "trip tick" and was known to drive 4,000 miles to get to Key West and back and many stops in between to see her daughter Peggy. She loved Germany and Octoberfest and Peggy was able to make one of those trips with them. London and France were also some of her favorites. She loved her children and grandchildren and appreciated having those who were in CT and loved to travel to Colorado, Georgia and Rhode Island to see the others. The family would like to especially thank Anthology of Farmington for the exceptional care, compassion and dedication provided to Nancy and her family, especially Sheryl for making her wishes happen each and every day and Ryan who gave her renewed hope to open her heart again. They would also like to thank Maria for her care and the friend she became to Nancy and finally a special thanks to Dr. Margarita Reyes of Bristol Health who helped guide the family every step of the way. There will be a private burial at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to: "Dr. William H. Streich Memorial Fund" attention Katie Robidoux, Farmington Public Schools, 1 Monteith Drive, Farmington, CT 06032. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.