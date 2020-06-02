Naomi Aviva Kutner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi Aviva Kutner, 57, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Hiram, GA. A longtime resident of West Hartford, CT, she moved to the Atlanta area in 2010 to live closer to family. Born on October 30, 1962, in Wilmington, DE, Naomi was the third child of Selma and Saul Kutner. Naomi, who had significant physical and intellectual disabilities, graduated from Conard High School in 1983. She lived in a group home and later a supervised apartment with her best friend Katie Broadhurst, both run by the Jewish Association for Community Living. She delivered mail at the law firm of Rome McGuigan in Hartford for many years and later volunteered at the William Breman Jewish Home in Atlanta while living at the Atlanta Group Home. Despite her limitations, Naomi was an avid reader and puzzle-doer; she read the entire Harry Potter series, dictionary at her side. Naomi's friends and loved ones remember her most for the joy she found in life, her frequent laughter, her resilience, and her ability to connect with anyone she met. Naomi is preceded in death by her parents, Saul and Selma Kutner; her sister, Ellen Kutner; and her best friend, Katie Broadhurst. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Charna and Greg Hicks of Woodstock, GA; her niece, Elizabeth Hicks of Hoschton, GA; and her nephew, James Hicks of Washington, DC. Naomi's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Jubilee Personal Care Homes, who cared for Naomi in her final years. Funeral services will be held via Zoom at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020; anyone interested in attending should contact Elizabeth Hicks at elizabethhicks11@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Naomi's name to either the Jewish Association for Community Living, Hartford, CT, or Jubilee Personal Care Homes, Powder Springs, GA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved