Naomi "Mimi" Hoberman (Russman), 86, of Bloomfield, CT, wife and best friend of Marvin Hoberman for 65 years, passed away at home on June 7, 2020. She was born in Middletown, CT, the daughter of Dr. Charles and Ethel Russman. Mimi grew up on the grounds of Connecticut Valley Hospital where her father practiced psychiatry. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and attended the University of Connecticut. She was a lifelong member of Beth Hillel Synagogue in Bloomfield. Mimi started dating her beloved husband, Marvin, in high school and from then on they were inseparable and always by each other's side. Above all, Mimi will be remembered for her love of family and all the care and devotion she gave to them. Mimi's giving and generous manner had an impact on all who knew her. She touched the lives of everyone she met. Mimi was predeceased by her twin sister, Reva Paley, of Portland, CT with whom she shared a very special bond. In addition to her husband, she will be dearly missed by her son, Jeffrey Hoberman and his wife, Ana, of West Hartford, her two daughters, Marci Shipman and her husband, Gregg, of Glastonbury, Susan Orenstein and her partner, Scott Seder, also of Glastonbury, and seven cherished grandchildren; Charles and Lilia Hoberman, Daniel, Michael and Andrew Shipman, Joseph Orenstein and his wife, Katherine, and Jacob Orenstein. She is lovingly remembered by her brother, Leonard Russman and his wife Jean, her brother-in-law, Hyime Paley, her brother-in-law Gene Hoffman, and many nieces and nephews who she also adored. A private family graveside service will take place at Congregation Adath Israel Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Donations in Naomi's memory may be made to the Prosser Public Library, 1 Tunxis Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.