of Hartford, CT, died June 8, 2020 at age 99. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Hoover and is survived by her four children, Robert Hoover, Jane Currie (Pam Perry), Cindy Rumsey (Rick), Sally Bakke (Robert), seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Naomi's faith in Christ gave her hope and peace in all aspects of her life. She took on mundane tasks with a contagious joy and had a gift of making simple things beautiful. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be laid to rest in Woodstock, CT. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Avery Heights, 705 New Britain Ave., Hartford, CT 06106 or Hillside Church, 4300 W. 98th Street, Bloomington, MN 55437.



