Natalie B. Gagliardi ( Florio ) 84 of Berlin, Ct passed away at Hartford Hospital on July 9, 2020 surrounded by family. Born and raised in New Britain the daughter of the late Saverio and Estella (Zigmant) Florio. Wife of the late Benedict L. Gagliardi Sr. of Berlin, Ct. Natalie graduated from New Britain High School class of 1953 and proceed to obtained her degree in nursing from the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She later returned to school and received her degree in hospital administration from Quinnipiac College. She was a devoted mother to her surviving three sons, Benedict Gagliardi Jr. and his wife Eileen of Berlin, CT, William Gagliardi and his wife Kim of Canton, CT, and Robert Gagliardi and Debra Grillo of East Lyme, CT. Dedicated grandmother known as "Noni" to her three grandchildren; Magge Gagliardi and Lindsey Gagliardi both of West Hartford, CT, and Benedict Gagliardi III of East Providence, RI. She leaves behind two sisters, Virginia D'Agata and Christine Brochu both of Berlin, CT, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Peter Florio, sister Ronette Marino and brother Ronald Florio. She Cherished her times with Babushka her cat. She will also be missed by her "furry friends". Natalie lived her life in the New Britain and Berlin area. She took ownership and administration of The Elm Convalescent home from a previous and dear friend, the late Anne Lamarou. Natalie's compassion and enthusiasm to take on the responsibility was appreciated by many residents and their families. She was very proud of her cookbook which she organized for her son's school fundraiser which included many recipes from local politicians, religious ?gures and entertainers. Her many interests included crochet, sewing, gardening, art, antiques and music. Her cooking and entertaining abilities will be truly be missed by many family and friends. She was very giving and loving and so proud of her all her families achievements. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Church Kensington. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to Arthritis Foundation
