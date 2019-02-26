Natalie Dana of Marlborough, CT died quietly in her home Sunday, February 24, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Forestville, CT and attended local schools. She leaves behind to mourn her loss her husband Bruce. He was to her faithful, loving, and kind. Her two daughters, Meredith and Amanda were her joy and her delight as were her three grandchildren Micah, Greta, and Claudia, whom she loved dearly. She sadly leaves her brother, sisters, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom enriched her life and provided the strands to weave a rich and textured life. Natalie enjoyed her work as a social worker for the past four decades. She entered the profession because she thought she could right the social injustices she saw. Her path led her to the plight of children in foster care and she spent her entire professional career working with children. She firmly believed that one person could make a difference and lived each day with that resolve. Her quiet and gentle nature, her compassion and sensitivity guided her in her work and in her life. "The fruit of righteousness will be quietness and confidence forever." Isa 32:17. Calling hours will be held at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester, CT on Wednesday, Feb. 27th from 4-7 pm. Funeral arrangements will be conducted at The Worship Center, 99 Marjorie Circle, Hebron, CT on Thursday, February 28th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers or donations Natalie wishes that you celebrate life and practice one random act of kindness. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary