Natalie F. (Pinney) Gay, born June 22, 1932, Mom and Grandma to too many to count, was called into eternal rest while surrounded by her loving family. Natalie boarded the train that we all must take on June 27, 2019 and will be open-heartedly waiting for her loving family at the terminal just as those that waited for her are greeting her now. Her pain and fear are no more and for that we are grateful. She will never be gone from our hearts or memories. Natalie was predeceased by her loving companion, Charlie O'Malley, her husband Robert L. Gay and her daughter Patti Schreier. She is survived by her 9 children, Jimmy (Cindy) Gay, Nancy (Bob) Frank, Cindy Kosher, Bobby Gay, Christopher (Shirley) Gay, Stephen (Allison) Gay, Billy (Cindy) Gay, Kimberly (Frankie) Ortiz, Karen (Stephen) Benson, and her sister-in-law Ann (Tim) Kerr and their 3 children. In addition she is survived by her 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Manor of Bristol for the wonderful, loving compassionate care they gave Natalie over the last 10 months. Natalie's daughters would especially like to thank her loyal and beloved Caregivers-Myrtis, Maria, Priscilla, Diana, Lisa, and Stacy for all of the love and tender care they bestowed upon her. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday, July 5, 2019, 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 9:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main Street, Farmington. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Huckleberry Hill Road, Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Natalie's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019