Natalie (Soja) Wyzik, 96, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Natalie spent most of her life in Springfield, MA, graduating from the High School of Commerce and becoming a valued Administrative Assistant at Eastern Container Corporation. In 2007, she relocated to Glastonbury, CT to be nearer to her family. Natalie attended St. Dunstan Church, Glastonbury, where she was a member of the Shawl Ministry. Natalie will be forever loved by her daughter Susan M. Miele and her husband Albert of Glastonbury, her son Philip F. Wyzik of Keene, NH, her son Joseph J. Wyzik and his wife Meredith of Canton, MI, her grandchildren Andrea and Ryan Miele, Elizabeth Wyzik and her partner Jeff Mooney, Daniel Wyzik and his wife Laura, Michael Wyzik, Laura Melendy and her husband Justin, her great grandchildren Madeline, Lilyanne, and Charlotte Melendy, and Destari Wyzik. Among her close friends are her sister-in-law Dorothy Soja, and Mary Lou McKenna, who made Natalie's transition to the Herbert T. Clark House such a joy. Natalie was predeceased by her husband Emil, her brothers Casimir and Stanley Soja, and her sister Helen Nowak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Road, Glastonbury. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Indian Orchard, MA. Friends may call on Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, as well as six feet of social distancing, along with a maximum of fifty people in the funeral home at a time. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Office of Radio and Television of the Archdiocese of Hartford, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712