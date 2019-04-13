Natalie M. (Puchala) Martin, 91, died peacefully on April 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of Francis J. Martin until his death in 2013. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Janik) Puchala, Natalie resided in Newington since 1968.Natalie was a graduate of New Britain High School and the Ona Wilcox School of Nursing in Middletown, CT. In 1955, Natalie surprised herself, and shocked her mother, by joining the United States Navy as a Lieutenant JG, stationed in Annapolis, MD. After the Navy, Natalie returned to Connecticut, where she worked as an operating room nurse at Hartford Hospital and the Newington Children's Hospital Outpatient Clinic. Natalie retired from Central Connecticut State University where she worked as a nurse in the student infirmary, combining her nursing and mothering skills. Natalie was a kind and thoughtful friend, loving mother, grandmother, and devoted care giver. She was a longtime UCONN Women's Basketball fan. She enjoyed shopping, old movies, chocolate, pearls, and every baby she encountered. Natalie will be missed by her three children, John F. Martin and his wife Ana of Nahant, MA, Susan A. Martin of Newington, and Thomas J. Martin of Willington. She also leaves her granddaughter Sara C. Martin of Nahant, MA, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Wanda Zadrozny, brother Stanley Puchala, and twin brother Henry Puchala who died in infancy. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Berlin VNA, especially Patty Murphy, the staff of the Hospital of Central Connecticut C-5 Unit, Dr. H. Paul Lau and the nurses at the HOCC Wound Care Center.Her life and funeral will be celebrated on Monday, April 15, at 10:30 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, with an 11:30 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Church of the Holy Spirit. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at the West Meadow Cemetery Chapel. Relatives and friends may call for visitation on Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 PM at Newington Memorial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be directed to the Berlin VNA, 240 Kensington Rd, Berlin, CT 06037 or to the HOCC, Development Office, 100 Grand Street, P.O. Box 100 New Britain, CT 06050. To share a memory or words of comfort with Natalie's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.





