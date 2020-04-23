|
Natalie (Zerebec) Marchut, 94, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1945 in Trebuchow, Ukraine to Ustinia Oksiuta and Aleksander Zerebec. As a very young girl, the Soviets mandated she work on the collective farm driving a tractor. On June 22, 1942, she was taken as a prisoner by the Nazis and endured years of slave labor camps until April 4, 1945. Shortly after marrying Stanislaw Marchut, they immigrated to Belgium on August 27, 1947. On September 19, 1956, she, her husband, and two children immigrated to New Britain, CT. Natalie worked at Hartford Provision and retired from the National Automatic as parts inspector in 1986. She leaves behind her daughter, Jane M. Ostrowski and her son, Kasmier Marchut; her loving granddaughter, Sharon M. Ostrowski and significant other Jimmy Dionne and her beloved great-granddaughter and loving caregiver, Justine M. Ostrowski with whom she lived. She also leaves behind her former son-in-law, Charles Ostrowski and several nieces and nephews. Natalie was predeceased by her older sister, Barbara Natalie. Her father and two brothers, Nicolas and Wasil, were lost and never found during World War II. She will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020