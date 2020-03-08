Home

Natalie Mary Dempsey


1937 - 2020
Natalie Mary Dempsey Obituary
Natalie Mary Dempsey , age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospice of complications from thyroid disease. Natalie was born and raised in Hartford, CT. She had a rough start to life. Her mother passed away when she was just a young girl, and the family was split up. She overcame this and went on to get married, move with her new husband to start a life in Maryland, and have four children and grandchildren. She started out as a stay-at-home mom, but then went to work to help supplement the family income at C&P and Woodward and Lothrop. She then worked full time for eye doctors, Clinical Radiology, Community Radiology and LIUNA. She retired from LIUNA in 2003 and was able to enjoy almost 17 years of retirement. Through her caring personality and wonderful sense of humor, she made a host of friends wherever she went and cherished her time with each and every one. She is survived by her four loving children: Mark Dempsey of Frederick, MD, Mary Dempsey-Simmons (Danny) of Mt. Airy, MD, Patricia D. Wolford (Scott) of Poolesville, MD, and Maureen D. Carver (Darryl) of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and her four grandchildren: Colin Patrick Monday of Monrovia, MD, Chelsea Natalina Monday of Frederick, MD, Jack Wesley Carver and Molly Elizabeth Carver both of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and brother Peter Mancini (Barbara) of South Windsor, CT and other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick James Dempsey; her parents, Peter and Mary Mancini; and two sisters Grace LeConche and Linda Arnold. A private ceremony for the family will be held in her hometown of Hartford, CT at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or at . Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy to staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
