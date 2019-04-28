Home

Passed away in Boulder, Colorado on March 4, 2019. Born on April 1, 1924, Natalie was the daughter of Leonid and Vera Zenewsky. She was a graduate of Hartford High School (Class of 1943). Natalie worked as a keypunch operator for The Travelers Insurance Company and as a clerk typist for Combustion Engineering. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Fred Simboski. She is survived by Leonard and his wife Mary of Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Kenneth and his wife Annie of Niwot, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Kristin and Michael. Services will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 am at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019
