Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Valley Community Baptist Church
590 West Avon Road
Avon, CT
Resources
Nathan "Skate" Bradley Johnson, 36, of Burlington/Farmington, passed into Heaven and the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, unexpectedly as the result of complications from multiple strokes. Born in Hartford, beloved son of Linda (Nielsen) Johnson of Burlington and his father Ronald K. Johnson of Bristol; Nathan was raised in Burlington in a loving Christian home. He graduated from Lewis S. Mills High School in 2001 and New England Technical Institute. He was employed by Friendly's, Lake Compounce, Cosi, and most recently River Ridge of Avon. Nathan always made his family smile with his creative gift giving and sense of humor. A lifelong participant at Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon, he participated in various ministries including Men's Fraternity, Young Adults, and as a kitchen volunteer. He also had volunteered at the Burlington Fire Department. Besides his mother and father, Nathan leaves his brother Roger E. Johnson and his wife Katka of Norfolk; a nephew Leif Johnson and niece Gudrid Johnson; as well as many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly. A Memorial Service to celebrate his Christian Life will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4 PM at Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Road, Avon followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. Contributions may be made to World Outreach Ministries at Valley Community Baptist Church, to share the Love of God, worldwide. Nathan had given the "Gift of Life" to others because he was an organ and tissue donor. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019
