Nathan J Woodworth, 34, born June 3, 1986, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident on Monday, August 17, 2020. As a lifelong resident of Enfield, Nate graduated from Enfield High, class of 2005. Nate was an admired husband and soulmate of Cassandra Woodworth (Bruno), a treasured son of James and Debra (Ledoux) Woodworth. Nate leaves his 3 daughters, Jocelyn (10), Layla (4) and Miley (1) whom he cherished more than anything; his brother Jason Woodworth and his wife Crystal; his sister Jessica Harvey and her husband Sean; several adored nieces and nephews; his in-laws who he considered his own and so many friends who he considered family and would have done anything for. Nate was fiercely loyal, hard working, selfless and could always put a smile on your face. He loved anything with an engine, especially Harley-Davidson motorcycles, quads and any type of heavy equipment. Nate spent most of his time with his girls creating memories, from pulling the wagon behind his tractor, pushing them on swings, making jewelry with beads and even the occasional manicure. Nate loved sitting by a fire with a Miller Lite, surrounded by friends. Nate enjoyed being outdoors, so camping and fishing were always part of vacation. On the off season he would cheer on the NFL Giants, even though he realized his wife's team (Cowboys) were way better. Nate had a heart of gold, he loved big, laughed often and made every situation better just with his presence. Nate will be missed more than words can explain, but we do know he left us knowing how much he was loved and admired by many, and we know his level of love for his wife and girls could never be measured. His family will welcome friends, family and anyone who held Nate closely to their hearts on Monday, August 24, from 4-7 at Leete-Stevens Funeral Home, 61 S Rd, Enfield. Services will be held privately for the family before waking hours. To honor Nate, we are requesting casual attire to be worn. If anyone has any Harley Davidson, Nine Line, Grunt Style or anything American made we encourage you to wear them. Nate was a devoted all American, who took pride in his country, so we would like everyone to be proud with him. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for Nates family to help with any future hurtles that come with raising three girls; such as weddings, college and any new adventures they may take part in.The direct link to this page is, https://gf.me/u/ysdarq
