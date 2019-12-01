Home

DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Augustine Church
10 Campfield Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Natividad "Mita" Ibarrondo


1931 - 2019
Natividad "Mita" Ibarrondo Obituary
Natividad "Mita" Ibarrondo, born on December 25, 1931 in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, died unexpectedly at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday, November 27th in Hartford, Connecticut at the age of 87. Mita is survived by her children and their spouses; Salvador, Luis, Elba, Angel, and Gilberto Mendez, Carmen Rodríguez, Irma Capó, Iris Ramos, Edwin Cruz, Marisol Martinez and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and preceded in death by two sons, Ismael and Miguel Mendez. Mita's family will be receiving visitors on Sunday, December 1st from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at De Leon Funeral Home; 104 Main Street, Hartford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Augustine Church; 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford. Mita will be buried at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery; 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
