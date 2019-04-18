Navaiah Fulk, 18, of Middletown, daughter of Larry Gadlin and Kailani (Dudley) Gadlin, passed peacefully on Monday April 15, 2019 at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford. She was born in Farmington, and was a Senior at Middletown High School. In addition to her parents, Navaiah is survived by her sisters, Gabrielle Gadlin, Rebecca Gadlin and brother Deral Wallace; her paternal Grandmother Rebecca Gadlin, and the late L.C. Gadlin, maternal grandmother Dana Ugbinada, maternal Grandfather Willis Dudley Jr. maternal aunt Lehua Nani Dudley and along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Friday (April 19th) from 5 to 8 p.m. Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, CT. Celebration of Life Service for Navaiah Fulk will be held on Saturday (April 20th) 9:30 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 1002 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, CT. Burial will immediately follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 S. Main Street, Middletown, CT. Those who wish may send memorial contributions in Navaiah Fulk's name to Avery's Angels Gastroschis Foundation (NC) or Hole in the Wall Gang Camp (CT). Thank you so much for sharing memories, and to express condolences online and view full obituary, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary