Neal A. Tower

Neal A. Tower Obituary
Neal Anthony Tower of Windsor, CT passed away August 22, 2019. Born February 7, 1959. Neal resided in Windsor most of his life. He was predeceased by both his parents; Richard & Irene Tower; his brothers John A Tower and Steve J Tower. He is survived by his siblings Linda E Tower, Richard H Tower, Roxanne Tower Smith, Debbie Tower Tanguay, Laura Tower Mullaly, JoAnn Tower Sopelak and Keith E Tower. He leaves behind his son Taylor Tower of Nevada; who says he will remember the good times of laughter and he will miss him.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2019
