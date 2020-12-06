Neal died peacefully on December 4, 2020. He was born in Wayland, Mass., on November 1, 1923, attended Fenn School in Concord, Mass., and Governor Dummer Academy in So, Byfield, Mass., graduating in 1941. He earned a BSEE at Worcester Polytech in 1949 after serving for 4 years in the USAAF in England and France. Neal worked for Landers, Frary & Clark in New Britain for 10 years before being transferred by the company to Fort Smith, Arkansas. He worked there until he returned to Connecticut in 1965, where he worked for Connecticut Foundry and Taylor & Fenn. He has lived in Rocky Hill since then. He started his own business, "Cox Camera," upon his retirement and enjoyed selling, trading and repairing photographic equipment. Neal joined Rotary in 1967 and held numerous offices in the local club and in the district, including District Governor in 1992-93. He served as a Rotary Volunteer working with International Executive Service Corps going overseas to developing countries as a consultant in the foundry industry. He went to Morocco, twice to the Ukraine, and to Thailand. He was also past president of The Great Meadows Conservation Trust, a member of the Rocky Hill Historical Society, a Friend of Dinosaur Park, sons of Norway member, and a trustee of The Congregational Church in Rocky Hill. He is survived by his four children, Anna, Kathy, Neal III, and Jeff; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, and loved by all. A celebration of Neal's life will be scheduled at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store