Ned G. Cyr
1939 - 2020
Ned G. Cyr, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, went home to the Lord on the 13th of August 2020, in peace and love, surrounded by his family. Ned was born on the 29th of April, 1939 to Eva Sirois and Donat F. Cyr in St. David, Madawaska, Maine. He moved to Connecticut at the age of 17. He worked at Hartford Spring company where he met and married Michelina Rizza in 1963. Ned was a devout Catholic, and his faith was very important to him. He was very proud to be a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He worked as the Sextant at St. James Parish in Rocky Hill, Connecticut for many years before his retirement. He also loved being with his family, music, dancing and a glass of good red wine with dinner. Ned was a very kind and patient man, who had a smile and a kind word for everyone he knew. He lived a Christ-like life to the best of his abilities. Ned is survived by his loving wife of fifty seven years, Michelina "Micki" (Rizza), who supported and cared for him throughout a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Ned also leaves his three children; Timothy J. Cyr of Richlands, NC, Cynthia Tangney of Rocky Hill, CT, and Daniel Cyr of Port St. Lucie, FL. Ned is also survived by his three grandchildren, Timothy Cyr Jr, (Richlands, NC) and Sean and Grace Tangney (Rocky Hill, CT), whom he loved very much. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday the 18th of August 2020 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church 350 NW California Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986. Arrangements will be made for a service when his ashes will be interred at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill, CT in the coming weeks. Please share your condolences and memories at: www.aycocktradition.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
