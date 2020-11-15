Neda Teresa (Jones) Lawhorn entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on January 25, 1954 and attended Weaver High School. She was an employee of both Hartford and West Hartford public school systems. She was a beloved Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend. She was predeceased by her parents, Lelia Ruth & Linworth Jones Sr.; grandparents, Rev. Mable & John Hinton, Sr. and grandson, Darrell D. Lawhorn, Jr. She is survived by two sons, London T. Jones and Darrell D. Lawhorn (Toni), Sr; two brothers, Linworth Jones Jr. (Ida) and Carlton Jones; three sisters, Beverly Jones, Pamela (Jones) Simmons (Ardes) and Michele Jones; and an uncle, John Hinton Jr. She also leaves to cherish her memory five grandchildren (Eric, Sha'daviah, London, Loriana and Corey), one great-granddaughter (Aniya) and a devoted cousin, Mrs. Ellen Mathis, along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In adherence to CT COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are mandatory. Only a graveside service (no repast) will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002.



