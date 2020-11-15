1/1
Neda Teresa Lawhorn
1954 - 2020
Neda Teresa (Jones) Lawhorn entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on January 25, 1954 and attended Weaver High School. She was an employee of both Hartford and West Hartford public school systems. She was a beloved Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend. She was predeceased by her parents, Lelia Ruth & Linworth Jones Sr.; grandparents, Rev. Mable & John Hinton, Sr. and grandson, Darrell D. Lawhorn, Jr. She is survived by two sons, London T. Jones and Darrell D. Lawhorn (Toni), Sr; two brothers, Linworth Jones Jr. (Ida) and Carlton Jones; three sisters, Beverly Jones, Pamela (Jones) Simmons (Ardes) and Michele Jones; and an uncle, John Hinton Jr. She also leaves to cherish her memory five grandchildren (Eric, Sha'daviah, London, Loriana and Corey), one great-granddaughter (Aniya) and a devoted cousin, Mrs. Ellen Mathis, along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In adherence to CT COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are mandatory. Only a graveside service (no repast) will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery
November 14, 2020
London and Darrell I am deeply sadden to hear of the passing of your Mom. Memories go so far back...... to both of your births, birthday parties, graduation, and many other family gatherings. I am at a loss. I consider you both my nephews and you both are in my thoughts and prayers . May The Lord grant you peace as we make this adjustment in our lives without her.


Having known her for so long
Aunt Pat
Family
