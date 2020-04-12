Hartford Courant Obituaries
Nehemiah Augustus Brown


1925 - 2020
Nehemiah Augustus "Bill" Brown, 94, of Hartford, beloved husband for 51 years of Sylvia A. (James) Brown, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Port Antonio, Jamaica, WI on August 9, 1925, son of the late Endrie and Anita (Smart) Brown, he had lived in Jamaica until 1968 when he migrated to the United States and settled in Hartford. Bill worked as a mechanic and a driver in Jamaica and after arriving in the United States he continued to work as a mechanic and retired from Super Spring on Windsor Street in Hartford where he specialized in working on commercial vehicles. Bill was a quiet person who loved people and loved his family. He was a history buff and enjoyed quoting notable people. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing dominoes and listening to his favorite jazz music. Raised in the Anglican faith tradition, Bill joined Christ Church Cathedral after moving to Hartford where he and his wife have been faithful members for over 50 years. Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his passing, two sons, Vincent Brown of Portland, Jamaica and Everton McCalla of Hartford; fourteen grandchildren, Erica Brown-Douglas, Tresian Brown-Russell, Vincent Brown, Jr., Tanesha Brown, Lionel Brown, Kayana, Kareena, and Andrea McCalla, Suzanne McCalla-Simmonds, Kevin, John, Everny, Andrew, and Brandon McCalla; two nieces, Linda Burgess and Daphne Richardson; three special friends, Lola Stewart, Nellie Williams, and Jacintha Royer; and a host of great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. A private service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Cathedral, Attn: Church Street Eats, 45 Church St., Hartford, CT 06103. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service after April 14, 2020, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
