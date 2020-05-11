Neil Collins
Neil Collins, 73, of New Haven, passed away unexpectedly last week. Neil was born in Hartford and attended Bulkeley High School and Central Connecticut State University. He was the son of late Francis and Helen Collins of Hartford. Neil's career consisted of various municipal and federal government jobs. He was a veteran of the US Army. Neil was a loyal Red Sox fan and loved collecting old cars. He was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Neil leaves behind his two brothers and their families, Frank Collins and wife Joan of Edgartown, MA with their children, Jason, Courtney, Abbey and Nikki, Jerry Collins and his wife Theresa of West Hartford with their children Sean and Kevin. Services were private and entrusted to the Farley Sullivan Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be extended on line at farleysullivan.com. Donations in Neil's name may be made to Hartford Camp Courant, 285 Broad Street, Hartford, CT 06115 or A.A. World Services, Inc. PO Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, New York. 10163

Published in Hartford Courant on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
To Neil's family: I am so sorry to hear of Neil's passing. I have so many memories of him as we grew up in the Roger St Yale St neighborhood. It is hard to hear of old friends Passing. May he rest in peace.
Kathleen(Massa) Sousa
Friend
May 9, 2020
I haven't seen Neil since he was a youngster and we moved away from Hartford but i remember him as a happy boy and a fun brother Our condolences to Frank, Gerry, Joan and family
Ricky Burke
May 9, 2020
Dear Jerry, Terry, Frank, Joan and Family, So sorry to hear about the sudden loss of your brother Neil. I will always remember the days of our C.Y.O. Variety Shows when we were in High School. Neil had a wonderful voice and always sang solos. He was a very dear friend back in the 60's. I will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Linda and Gerry Horan
Linda Horan
