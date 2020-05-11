Neil Collins, 73, of New Haven, passed away unexpectedly last week. Neil was born in Hartford and attended Bulkeley High School and Central Connecticut State University. He was the son of late Francis and Helen Collins of Hartford. Neil's career consisted of various municipal and federal government jobs. He was a veteran of the US Army. Neil was a loyal Red Sox fan and loved collecting old cars. He was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Neil leaves behind his two brothers and their families, Frank Collins and wife Joan of Edgartown, MA with their children, Jason, Courtney, Abbey and Nikki, Jerry Collins and his wife Theresa of West Hartford with their children Sean and Kevin. Services were private and entrusted to the Farley Sullivan Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be extended on line at farleysullivan.com. Donations in Neil's name may be made to Hartford Camp Courant, 285 Broad Street, Hartford, CT 06115 or A.A. World Services, Inc. PO Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, New York. 10163
Published in Hartford Courant on May 11, 2020.