Neil Vincent Hunt passed away Sunday June 14, 2020. He was the husband of Joanne (Masterbone) Hunt. Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of Geraldine (Theesfeld) Hunt of South Windsor, CT and the last Vincent G. Hunt. Neil moved to Colebrook, CT and graduated from Regional #7. He worked for the Hartford Police Dept. served Navy/Army for 38 years, retiring LTC Army, USPS Mail Truck Delivery for Falls Village and Canaan. Neil owned Hunt Investigations, Hunt Security and Hunt Remodeling & Restorations. He is survived by two brothers, Carl and Timothy Hunt, two sons, a daughter and eight grandchildren. Neil served as Commander of VFW Post 296 for 28 years. Graveside Services were held at Colebrook Center Cemetery in Colebrook on June 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 296, P.O. Box 53, Winsted, CT 06098. To see the complete obituary, please visit www.maloneyfuneral.com
.