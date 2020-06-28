Neil W.J. Johannessen, of Essex, CT, longtime resident of Block Island, RI and Chappaqua, NY, passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 95. Husband of Barbara (second wife, until her passing) and of Georgia (first wife, until her passing), he is survived by his godson Ramon Flores of Phoenix, AZ, son Kent Schell and wife Denise of North Tustin, CA, and daughter Anne Novak and husband Patrick of Manchester, CT. He leaves behind grandchildren, Adam and Tyler Schell of Huntington Beach and Los Angeles, CA, Kristen Findlater, her husband Scott, and their daughter Adrianne, of Mount Coolum, Australia, and Michael Semaniuk, his wife Noelle, and their son Mason, of North Hampton, MA. He also is survived by his nieces and nephews and their families, Lise Leigh, Norma "Lynne" Saunders, Elizabeth "Lisa" Hoak, Ann Johannessen, Kirsten Kinsella, Sue Johannessen, Chris Johannessen, Jeffrey "Jeff" Johannessen, James "Jim" Johannessen, and Neil Johannessen. Born on October 21, 1924, the son of the late George and Anna Johannessen, in Teaneck, NJ, Neil was an alumnus of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Class of 1945, serving at sea during World War II, and as an ensign in the US Navy from 1948 to 1949. Following military service, Neil held positions at American Standard Corporation, Allied Chemical Corporation, and Anton Sattler, Inc., before acquiring and running his own contracting business in Larchmont, NY. While a resident of Chappaqua, NY, Neil and his late wife Georgia were dedicated supporters and a host family for the Chappaqua Summer Scholarship Program. Prior to retiring, Neil also spent several years as coordinator of certain projects and affairs of Brown University Chancellor Emeritus Artemis A. W. Joukowsky. In 1997, four years after the passing of his wife Georgia, Neil attended a Teaneck High School reunion, and reunited with Barbara, on whom he had a crush in high school. Neil and "Bobbie" married three years later in 2000. Block Island, RI, where he was a resident from 1968 to 2011, held a special place in Neil's heart and embodied his love of the sea. He supported the island's Town of New Shoreham as a Waste Water Inspector, Minimum Housing Inspector, and served on the Sewer Commission and Water Commission for 12 years. Pursuant to his wishes, Neil's passing will forego ceremony, in lieu of which he may be remembered through donations to these organizations, of which he was a devoted supporter: Jamie's Run, Jamie's Run Inc, 25 Berkeley Drive, Vernon, CT 06066-6321 The Block Island Medical Center, P.O. Box 919, Block Island, RI 02807 The Chappaqua Summer Scholarship Program, CSSP, PO Box 456, Chappaqua, NY 10514



