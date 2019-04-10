Hartford Courant Obituaries
Nellie Mary Meglin, 95, of Windsor passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home. Born February 23, 1924 in Windsor, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Valonis) Meglin she had lived in Windsor all her life. Nellie was employed 60 years with M H Rhodes Company retiring at the age of 75. She also worked part time for Dr. Herbert Schwarts. She was a member of the American Association of Medical Assistants and the Women's Travel & Transportation Club. Nellie was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church of St. Damian of Molokai Parish. She is survived by two nieces, Linda Meglin and Barbara Cooper Finck; a nephew, Thomas Meglin and his wife, Ann; great nieces and nephews, Thomas Meglin, Jr. and his wife Tara, Amanda Fester and her husband, Ian, Charles Meglin and his wife, Anna; 9 great great nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Angela Ploszaj and her husband Tim. She was predeceased by five brothers, John, Albert, Anthony, Charles and Peter Meglin; two sisters, Mary and Julia Meglin. Her family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 AM at Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Poquonock section of Windsor followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church of St. Damian of Molokai Parish, Poquonock. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019
