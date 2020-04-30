Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Nellie Nogas


1917 - 2020
Nellie Nogas Obituary
Nellie Muchelot Nogas, 102, of Hartford/Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on August 31, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Anne and Albert Muchelot. Nellie retired after 25 years from Travelers Insurance Co. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Nogas Sr.; and her son, Peter Nogas Jr.; also sisters, Lillian and Pauline; and brother, Daniel. She is survived by her son, Robert Nogas, and his wife Gail; daughter-in-law Mary Ann Nogas. Grandchildren, Peter (Connie) Nogas, Robert (Karen) Nogas, Scott (Beverly) Nogas, Michael and his sister Heather, Steve (Jennifer) Nogas, David Nogas, and Melissa Miner; six great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren. Also survived by her brother, Sonny Muchelot; nephew, Lenny (Donna) Papillo; nieces, Dori Muchelot, Donna (Mike) Buser and Barbara (Joe) Harnett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020
