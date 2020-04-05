|
|
Nello Paul Bongiovanni, 73, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Lesia Olga Ciupka Bongiovanni, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (March 23, 2020) at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was born January 19, 1947 in Milan, Italy a son of Sebastiano and Maria (Torri) Bongiovanni. Nello, his mother and brother sailed to the United States aboard the Christopher Columbus to join his father. They arrived on June 30, 1958 and settled in Hartford. Nello was a veteran of the US Air Force. He retired as a Patrolman from the Hartford Police Department after 27 years and two weeks of dedicated service "cruising for crime". At the time of his retirement, he drove car #7 in the south end of Hartford. After his retirement, Nello took a job with Murphy Security, working as a shuttle van driver at the North Campus of St. Francis Hospital. From his early years with the Air Force to his last days at Murphy, Nello always took great pride in his uniform, from perfect crisp creases to spit shined shoes. In his free time, Nello enjoyed NASCAR (his favorite driver was #9 Bill Elliott – Awesome Bill from Dawsonville), the Red Sox (he was an avid fan), taking road trips along back roads because you would see more and complaining to Lesia that she was dragging him around, going to airshows or watching planes take off and land at Bradley Int'l Airport, watching programs on TV such as old movies; the Hallmark Channel; Aerial America; history shows; westerns; Impossible Engineering, Air Disasters and the like; Blue Bloods; and animal shows like The Incredible Dr. Pol, Dr. Jeff Rocky Mountain Vet and Pit Bulls and Parolees. He enjoyed getting together with family and friends to enjoy either a good Crown Royal Manhattan, red wine or an ice cold Budweiser "but only in a bottle" at places such as Carbone's in Hartford, Chuck's in Rocky Hill and, for special occasions, Capital Grille in Hartford. Nello loved cows, lighthouses, bridges (his favorite was Memorial Bridge in West Springfield, Mass.), antiques, planes, trains and automobiles, timepieces of all kinds, rocks and shells (interesting ones would find their way into his pocket and then to a windowsill at home). But his greatest love was for cats. He fed and cared for a feral colony in Hartford for many years and doing what he could to find homes for some including adopting 4 himself. He fed the colony everyday no matter the day or weather. On cold days, he would put the cans of food on the dashboard with the defrost on to warm up the food and "make it nice and juicy". Nello was known for having both coining nicknames for people he liked and for coining many phrases that others now use. Some of them are: "the best button on the remote" referring to the mute button on the TV remote; "the chosen few" referring to people who are left-handed as Nello was; "how you doing youngster" to young and old alike; and "The Mrs." or "Sweetums" referring to his wife. He also had phrases referring to the only beer he drank, Budweiser the King of Beers: "they didn't call it the King for nothing", "little brown soldiers" and referring to Bashner's in Hartford "they have the coldest beer in town". The one phrase that he loved but did not come up with himself was in the Geico camel commercial; if he saw or spoke to you on a Wednesday he would ALWAYS come out with "Hump Dayyyyy". If Lesia had a nickel for every time she heard it, she would be a rich woman. Besides his wife, Nello leaves behind his brother and best friend, Luciano Bongiovanni and his wife Janice of East Hartford; a sister, Germana Biagioni of Pescia, Italy; his brother-in-law Giordano Burtone of Milan, Italy; his mother-in-law, Maria Ciupka of Wethersfield; brother-in-law, Petro Ciupka and his partner Linda Bouyea of Watervliet, NY; a sister-in-law, Anna Pereira and her husband Victor of Rocky Hill; a sister-in-law Oksana Ciupka of Cohoes, NY as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins both here and in Italy. He also leaves his beloved cats, Joesie, Simon, and Francesca. He was predeceased by his sister, Oriele Burtone of Milan, Italy. Reuniting with Nello at the Rainbow Bridge are his feline companions, SC, Tuxedo, Hannah, Abigail and Benedict. Nello was a true character and will be missed and remembered by all who knew him. Thank you to all at St. Francis Hospital Cardiac ICU and especially Nurse Stephanie; they all continue to do their jobs at great risk to their own health. Because of the current health crisis, Nello's family could not be with him. Stephanie stayed with Nello and held his hand so that he would not be alone. Our appreciation goes well beyond just a thank you. And lastly, Snookums, I love you slots, Sweetums. Funeral services and burial with full military honors was held privately by the family. There will be a memorial service at a later date to be announced. Donations may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020