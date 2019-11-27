Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial
20 Bonair Ave.
Newington, CT
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Nelson C. Nascimento Obituary
Nelson C. Nascimento, 84, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Cabral) Nascimento for 60 years. Born in Portugal on August 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Antonio do Nascimento and Maria de Jesus, he was a longtime Wethersfield resident and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a machinist with Hanson & Whitney, giving many years of dedicated service. Besides his wife, he leaves his son Jose A. Nascimento and his wife Eva of Wethersfield, and his two grandchildren, Kayla and Matthew Nascimento. He also leaves his siblings from Newington, Lidia Almeida and husband Fernando, Antonio Nascimento and wife Ilda, Cesar Nascimento and wife Natalia, his siblings in Portugal, Manuel Costa and wife Armandina, Albertino Nascimento and wife Alexandrina, Ilda Pina, Salete Cabral & Maria Ramos and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 29, from 8:30 AM until 10:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. He will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory or words of comfort with the Nascimento family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
