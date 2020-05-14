There isn't enough space on this page to properly share Nelson's life and contributions while also noting the many lives he made brighter with his love, wit and sense of humor. Nelson fought a brief but courageous battle with Leukemia that ended up being too much for him to endure. He was taken from us far too quickly and with far too little warning. Born February 17, 1947 to Armand and Winnie Cyr, Nel spent his childhood in Maine prior to proudly serving his country and ultimately settling in Connecticut where he enjoyed a successful 35-year career at Merrill Lynch. He will be forever loved and missed by those he has left behind; his 3 children and their spouses: Traci and John D'Amato (Austin, TX) Alisa and Shawn Daigle (Glastonbury, CT) and Kevin and Jill Cyr (West Hartford, CT). His grandchildren, whom he loved so much and made each one feel so special: Linda and Joe D'Amato; Nicholas, Devyn and David Daigle; Hailey, Avery, Bramley and Mallory Cyr. His father-in-law Norman Bramley whom he cared for and looked after as though he was his own father. To those that knew Nelson, they knew nothing made him more proud than his family. A family that he kept strong after the devastating loss his wife (their mother), Linda, whom he loved from the moment he met her until the moment he left us. Nelson also leaves behind 3 sisters and 2 brothers; Jackie Sliger, Memen Moore, Carlene Cumberledge, Martin Cyr and Roger Cyr. He loved them all deeply. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his mother-in-law, Ann Bramley, his wife, Linda Cyr, his sister Marilyn D'agostino and brother Cyr J. Cyr. He also leaves behind many dear friends and former co-workers - too many to list. However, we would be remiss not to mention the special bond he had with Carole Stadnicki; truly one of Nelson's dearest and longest tenured friendships. A special Thank You to Dr. John Vischio, whom Dad credited with saving his life last year and a man he looked to not only as a doctor but as a friend. At Nelson's request, burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. We love you Dad! Please give Mom a hug and kiss from all of us!



