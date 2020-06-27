Nelson Nieves, Sr., 52, of Rocky Hill and formerly of Hartford, beloved husband of Rosa (Garcia) Nieves, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Francisco and Amelia (Maldonado) Nieves. Nelson grew up in Hartford and graduated Hartford High School. He also graduated from the New England Tractor Trailer School and drove trucks for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving in Desert Storm. Nelson was a member of VFW # 254. Along with his wife, Nelson is survived by a son, Nelson Nieves, Jr.; a brother, Antonio Nieves of Hartford; three sisters, Maritza Nieves of Manchester, Maria Nieves of Puerto Rico and Adneris Nieves of Hartford and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29th at 10:00 am in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.