Nely Perez
Nely Perez, 61, lifelong resident of Hartford, CT transitioned to be with the Lord, on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by friends and family. Nely was born on May 3, 1959 to Eduardo Perez and Concepcion Orozco Perez. She leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to cherish her memory. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-12:00PM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 4, 2020
In loving memory of Nely Perez
Freddy Vanecia Ricky and Perez Family
Sharing in your sorrow and heartfelt ♥ sympathy. With love and friendship. Nely will be greatly missed by my family. She was kind caring and good to everyone. Rest in Paradise Nely.
Much Love Always
Lori Bell-Carter & Family
Lori Bell-Carter
Friend
