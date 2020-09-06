Nely Perez, 61, lifelong resident of Hartford, CT transitioned to be with the Lord, on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by friends and family. Nely was born on May 3, 1959 to Eduardo Perez and Concepcion Orozco Perez. She leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to cherish her memory. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-12:00PM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Perez family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com