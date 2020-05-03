Nerissa Evangeline Joseph, 77, of Hartford, beloved wife of Donald Joseph, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in St. James, Jamaica, West Indies on August 12, 1942, daughter of the late Charlie Moodie and Hortence (Spence) Medley, she was raised in Jamaica and immigrated to the United States when she was 27. Nerissa first settled in Boca Raton, FL where she worked as a housekeeper. After moving to Hartford, she took a position as the supervisor of housekeeping at the Hilton in downtown Hartford. She continued her education by taking classes at Wilfred Academy where she learned to be a hairdresser. She later took classes and received her certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Nerissa worked at Kimberly Hall in Windsor and later worked at Avery Heights in Hartford where she stayed until her retirement after over 25 years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the casino, spending time with her sisters, friends and family. As the first person in her family to come to the United States, Nerissa loved her role as the matriarch of the family and helped pave the way for many other family members to the move to the United States. Nerissa was extremely hard working and often held two or more jobs. She was kind, giving, and loving, and was dedicated to her faith, her work, and her family. She was an active member of Trinity Community Church of God in Hartford where she took part in many ministries within the life of the church. Besides her husband, she leaves to mourn her passing a daughter, Donna Smith of Hartford; a son, Clayton Michael Gordon of St. Catherine, Jamaica; five grandchildren, Alexis, Shenicka, Joshua, Melik, and Kayan Gordon; four brothers, Wesley Moodie, Levy Vernon, Dolphey Brown, and Euwal Medley; three sisters, Claudette Hayles, Sonia Marley, and Mercelyn Thompson; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a sister, Yvonne Wright; and a brother, Odysseus Medley. A private memorial ceremony will be held. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life ceremony will be held in the future. The family would like to thank everyone for their calls and condolences. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Community Church of God, 609 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.