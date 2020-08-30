Dr. Neville J. G. Doherty passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th. Neville is survived by his three children: Catherine Halley of Palmer Alaska, Robert Doherty of Cromwell Ct. and Terence Doherty of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He had six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He also leaves behind his brother Patrick Doherty, of England, and his sister, Gillian Hakli of Finland, and many nieces and nephews. Neville was born in Hastings England in 1935. He moved with his wife and childrens' mother Barbara (Hales) to Canada in 1957, and then to the U.S. shortly thereafter. Neville earned his bachelor's degree at UMass Amherst and went on to Michigan State University to earn his Masters and Ph. D. Neville settled with his family in West Hartford in 1970 and began working at McCook Hospital in Hartford. In 1975 Neville became part of the original employment class when UConn-John Dempsey Hospital opened in Farmington rising ultimately to the UConn Board of Directors. Neville had many loves and joys in life. Among them, were his love of coaching and refereeing rugby, sailing his beloved 27' Tartan sailboat Cimbria, gardening, charity, and several other passions. Neville was pre-deceased by his longtime partner of 35 years Ency Richardson, and leaves behind uncountable lives touched by his kind heartedness, sense of humor, and charity. Memorial services were held at Esker Point Beach on Saturday in Groton Ct. after which his ashes were spread in the waters of Long Island Sound pursuant to his wishes. Neville's legacy will live on for many years and he will be sorely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store