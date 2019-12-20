Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Andreoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Andreoli


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Andreoli Obituary
Nicholas J. Andreoli of Torrington, passed away December 17, 2019. Born December 25, 1951, originally from Burlington, son of the late John and Anna (Zima) Andreoli. Survived by his children, Theresa Andreoli & James Osher, Melissa (Andreoli) & Kjell Sands, and Toni-Nichole Andreoli; his grandchildren, Nichole & Joseph Page, Jamie Osher, Tiernen, Liam & Shaelyn Sands, Deena-Marie, William & Nicholas Voitkevics; his siblings, Johanna & Frederick Marello, Diane Andreoli & Bob Bushnell, Thomas & Eileen Andreoli, Nancy & John Zacchera, Allen & Jennifer Andreoli, Christine & Robert Sanger; and many nieces & nephews. Nick loved his family, friends, and racing. He could often be found working on his cars or fishing on the lake. He was known fondly by his friends as Nick the Butcher. He will be deeply missed. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 23rd at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. His family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Nick's honor to the , 825 Brook St, I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Please visit Nick's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -