Nicholas (Nicky) Cozzolongo, 62, of New Britain, passed away on November 18, in Newington, CT after a long illness. Nick was born and raised in New Britain, and was the only child of the late Nicholas and Christine Cozzolongo. He was a lifelong New Britain resident and earned a business degree from Central Connecticut State University. Nick was a kind gentle soul with a wry sense of humor and a strong commitment to charity. His favorite charitable event was a yearly Thanksgiving road race in Farmington, where he worked closely with various volunteers dedicated to fundraising for Channel 3 Kids camp, as well as many local causes . Nick would literally give the last dollar in his pocket to anyone in need. His best kept secret was his beautiful singing voice, and he would take great pleasure in randomly surprising those closest to him with a song on special occasions. Nick will be deeply missed by all of his friends, especially by the Banks family of Berlin, with whom he spent countless special holidays, and many a warm summer day. He is survived by several cousins and aunts and uncles. Nick's close friends send out a special thanks to Tina Bradbury, Doug Nixon and all of the fine employees at Newington Rapid Recovery, as well as Dr. Manny Katsetos, for their compassionate caring, and sincere attention to him in his final days. A memorial service will be held at a time in 2021 when current gathering restrictions are eased. Please feel free to email Jackhbanks58@gmail.com if you would like to be notified as to when and where this gathering will eventually be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Luddy Peterson funeral home, and online condolences can be shared at www.luddypetersonfh.com
