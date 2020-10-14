1/1
Nicholas C. Dikegoros
1928 - 2020
Nicholas C. Dikegoros, 91, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, Connecticut. Beloved husband of Zoi (Gisaki) Dikegoros, Nick was born in Kozani, Greece on December 2, 1928 to the late Kostas and Efthemia Dikegoros. Nick emigrated from Greece in 1955 where he would begin his journey of creating a better life for himself and his family. In 1973, Nick opened Pizza West in West Hartford where he worked tirelessly until his retirement in 2007. During this time, Nick became close with many of his customers and watched as Pizza West became a cornerstone of the West Hartford community. Nick was also a loyal and long-time member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hartford. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who shared in his life. Besides his wife, Nick is survived by his two daughters: Effie Dikegoros and her husband, Frank Kotopoulos, of Charlestown, Massachusetts, and Ellie Dikegoros of West Hartford. Due to the wishes of the family, the funeral service and burial were private.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 13, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
