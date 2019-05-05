Services Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860) 644-2940 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Saint Francis of Assisi Church 673 Ellington Road South Windsor , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nicholas DiCorleto Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nicholas DiCorleto Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nicholas J. DiCorleto, Jr., 71, of South Windsor and Old Lyme, freed himself from the terrible confines of cancer and passed away peacefully April 30, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was lifted by the loving prayers and wishes of family and so many friends and colleagues. Known as "Nick" to those friends and colleagues, early in life he was better known as "Nicky" to two Italian brothers (Francis and Anthony), a sister (Rosemary), and the family dog (Smokey). He grew up in Bloomfield with summers at Old Colony Beach in Old Lyme.Following graduation from Bloomfield High School, he went on to higher education at the University of Hartford just down the road from the family home. A Master's Degree in Professional Accounting was earned with what he later claimed was one of the shortest (less than 9 pages) but thoroughly complete thesis his professor had seen on the subject. (The professor requested he not relay the successful paper's length to his classmates.)Public service at the local community and government level was his calling. An early position in finance and accounting at the Bloomfield Public Works Department led to the Finance Officer position in Stratford and ultimately the Finance Officer and Treasurer position in Ellington in October 1980.His four decades serving the citizens, town, and leaders of Ellington were marked by exceptional dedication to service above self.When not lending his incomparable expertise and industriously working with the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, and town departments to be the very best steward on behalf of Ellington taxpayers and the town's future, he built a cadre of professional colleagues who became long and dear friends.Quiet and humble, but feisty when the situation required, he was known for his wit, smile, encyclopedic knowledge, and abundant generosity. He was "Saint Nick" to many around birthdays, special occasions, and especially Christmas. His keenness for meticulous wrapping of even the smallest item within his typically enormous bag of gifts was a trademark.Whether caring for his father later in life, visiting his brothers and sister and their families, or taking his nieces and nephews out for ice cream, family was always a priority.His summer retreat was Old Colony Beach where he often enjoyed a daily swim or two, listening to sports radio on the screened-in porch, and Beach Donuts.He served as Treasurer of the Old Colony Beach Association and President of the Federation of Beaches of Old Lyme.A devotee of Italian food, he was proud of his ability to make sauce and meatballs from scratch using a secret recipe his mother had taught him. Some of his favorite bites were sheet pizza, stuffed breads, rum cakes, whipped cream fruit cakes, and cannolis from the Hartford's South End, Franklin Avenue, and beyond.He was passionate about citizenship, shopping for bargains, buying multiples, action movie matinees, and his favorite sports teams. A season ticket holder of the New England Whalers and later Hartford Whalers hockey team, he also bled blue for the New York Giants football team and New York Yankees baseball team.Throughout his efforts and actions, and work and musings, he was at his core someone who was committed to serving others. Few could have stared his difficult diagnosis in the face and summoned the courage to fight and participate in clinical trials so that others might benefit after him; it was his lesson to us all. The son of Nick and Mary (nee Mobilia) DiCorleto, Nick is pre-deceased by his loving parents as well as his sister Rosemary and brother Francis.Those who will miss his generous heart, his contagious smile, and sharp wit include: his brother Anthony DiCorleto and his wife Carol of Madison, Conn.; his nephews Michael F. Zendan II and his wife JoAnn of Charlotte, N.C.; Christopher N. Zendan and his wife Jackie of Madison, Conn.; and Matthew F. DiCorleto and his wife Anna of Boulder, Colorado; his nieces Kimberlee F. Richter and her husband Steve of Boulder, Colorado; and Elizabeth F. Carter and her husband Jeff of North Attleboro, Mass; the plentiful cousins of the DiCorleto and Mobilia families; his grand nephews and nieces; and, the extensive sphere of extended family and friends who held Nick so dear. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Rd., in South Windsor; followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon in the lower level of the church. The Celebration of Life Luncheon will allow opportunities to gather together, share stories of Nick's impact, and enjoy his favorite foods. While Nick appreciated beautiful flowers, he would be pleased with a donation to The Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Mail to: Closer to Free Fund, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508, or gift online at www.givetoynhh.org/closertofree Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries