Nicholas "Mark" Franco of Wethersfield passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday October 7, 2020. He was born in Hartford on November 8, 1955 to the late Nicholas and Angeline (Montanaro) Franco. Mark was a graduate of Wethersfield High School, Class of 1975. He leaves behind his sister, Nicolette (Nikki) Sposito and her husband, Paul of Wethersfield, nephew Paul M. Sposito and his wife, Rebecca of Avon, niece Gina Sposito Prestia of Wethersfield and great nephews and nieces, Lucas, Sydney and Matthew Sposito, and Grace Prestia. Mark also leaves behind his long-time partner, Rebecca Burnell of Windsor Locks. He is predeceased by his father, Nicholas "Nick" Franco, mother Angeline "Ange" Franco, sister, Candis "Candy" Franco, and cherished grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark had a love for music starting at a very young age. He often said he had a beat, rhythm or harmony swirling through his head at any given time. At 10 years old he became one of the youngest members of the Greater Hartford Youth Orchestra (comprised of high school and college students) while studying the Classical Stand-up (Double) Bass under Bert Turetzky and attending the Hartt School of Music on a full music scholarship. By high school graduation, he found the Electric Bass, Rock-n-Roll and started the band Joined Forces of Connecticut with his best friend, Jimi Bell. Along with his bandmates, he toured the country throughout the 80's and early 90's - touring with Joan Jett which also included appearing as the house band in the Michael J. Fox movie, "The Light of Day". In 1999, Mark toured Europe with his second band, Thunderhead, and by 2003 he decided to focus on his solo career. Above all he loved being creative, writing songs, singing with his sister, playing the piano, laughing out loud, gardening, spending time with his cousins, family holidays, late night talks with his mom, taking long walks with Becci and his German Shepards, making his niece smile and playing sports with his nephew. Due to COVID there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, October 15 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Social distancing and masks are required. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Mark with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.