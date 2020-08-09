1/1
Nicholas J. Blazensky Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas J. Blazensky, Jr, age 88, of Westerly, beloved husband of Sandra C. Blazensky, entered into eternal rest on August 6th, 2020. He was born in Glastonbury, CT on May 24th, 1932, son of the late N.J. Blazensky, Sr, and Anna H. Blazensky. Nick proudly served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1955-1957, retiring as Captain in 1960. In addition to Sandy, his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by his daughters Sheryl Kelly of San Jose, CA, Lauren Lukas of Mendon, MA and sons Derek Blazensky of Paso Robles, CA and Jay Blazensky of Los Altos, CA and cherished grandchildren Andrew Blazensky, Emily Nave, Benjamin Kelly, Jackson Blazensky, Jace Blazensky, William Lukas, Stephen Lukas and Owen Lukas. Nick had a 30-year career with IBM in design, research and marketing, along with a 10-year career with The Travelers Companies. He devoted his waking hours to providing for his growing family and providing leadership in his community wherever he lived. True to his alma mater MIT mascot, the Beaver, Nick was a talented designer and craftsman working with wood and wicker to leave behind a legacy of beautiful homes, furniture, boats and Nantucket baskets. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 - 3:00pm on Saturday August 15, 2020 at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time and no large gatherings in the parking lot) will be in place. Burial will be held privately. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
Dear Sandy,

You and Nick were some of the first bridge players I met when I took the game up again in Westerly around 2005, and I'm go grateful to have known you over these years. Nick was a real charmer and it was always such a pleasure to see you both. On behalf of all the members of the Rhode Island Bridge Association, let me tell you how sorry I am for your loss. Nick will be missed my many, many opponents.
Marshall Williams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved